TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) – Authorities are investigating after a Reform woman was struck and killed in Tuscaloosa County Wednesday morning.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Jennifer S. Fields, 46, was struck by a Honda Accord on U.S. 82. at 8:35 a.m. She was transported to DCH Regional Medical Center in Tuscaloosa, where she was pronounced dead.

The crash occurred near the 33-mile marker, approximately 11 miles west of Northport. No additional information is available as ALEA Troopers continue to investigate.