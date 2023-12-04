TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A female pedestrian was struck and killed in Tuscaloosa Monday morning.

According to Tuscaloosa Police, the woman was walking near the 3300 block of McFarland Boulevard when she was hit by a vehicle. The driver of the vehicle stayed on scene and called 911 to report the crash, stating he was driving east and unable avoid the woman as she was walking in the middle lane.

The driver told police that as he was attempting to check on the woman a Ford-150 struck her again and continued driving east. The unidentified woman was pronounced dead on the scene.

Tuscaloosa Police Department’s Traffic Homicide Unit and Cyber Intelligence Division is investigating.