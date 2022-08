JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Jefferson County claimed the life of a pedestrian.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Ronald Orton, 45, of Birmingham was fatally injured when he was hit by a Toyota Sienna around 4:14 a.m. The crash occurred on I-459 near the 32 mile-marker, less than one mile south of Trussville.

No further information is available as ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate.