ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities are investigating after a Altoona woman was struck and killed in Etowah County Saturday night.

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Catie Caudle, 33, was in the roadway and was injured after being struck by a Jeep Wrangler around 7:06 p.m. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred on Alabama 132 near the nine-mile marker.

Nothing else is available as ALEA continues to investigate