CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A woman was killed Monday night after being struck by two trucks while she was trying to cross the road outside Anniston.

According to state troopers, 21-year-old Keiley J. Waldrop was attempting to cross U.S. 431 near mile marker 240 around 8:30 p.m. when she was struck by a Freightliner commercial truck and a Ford Ranger.

Waldrop, of Lenoir City, Tennessee, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers continue to investigate the crash at this time.