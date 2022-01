IRONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — A woman who was struck and killed along I-20 Sunday has been identified by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner’s office said 27-year-old McKayla Roberts, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, was walking in the travel lanes of I-20 in Irondale when she was struck by car. The vehicle did not stop and left the scene.

State troopers are investigating the circumstances surrounding Roberts’ death.