A close-up photo of police lights by night

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A pedestrian was struck and killed along Highway 78 and Crestview Drive Thursday night.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the scene around 5:50 p.m. and pronounced the victim deceased.

The westbound lanes of Highway 78 are currently shut down as JCSO continues to conduct an investigation.

Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.