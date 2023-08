CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A pedestrian from Virginia was pronounced dead Tuesday afternoon after he was struck by a car on Highway 31.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, 48-year-old Daniel L. Johnson was fatally injured when a Ford Explorer hit him. Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened around 3:15 p.m. about one mile south of Hanceville near Jochum Road. Troopers with the ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating.