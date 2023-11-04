JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation after a pedestrian was struck and killed Friday night.

According to JCSO, deputies were called to the 6500 block of Aaron Aronov Drive in Fairfield on reports of a male pedestrian who had been struck by a motorcycle. Medical personnel arrived on the scene and administered medical treatment, but efforts were unsuccessful.

The driver of the motorcycle remained on the scene and cooperated with authorities. He was transported to UAB Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

JCSO will continue to investigate.