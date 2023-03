MARION COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A pedestrian was killed Friday morning after a Chevrolet Silverado hit him on the roadway.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Wesley Johnson, 40, of Hamilton, was struck at about 9:15 a.m. and was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred on U.S. 43 near Howell Road, which is about three miles north of Hamilton.

Troopers with the ALEA Highway Patrol Division are continuing to investigate the crash.