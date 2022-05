WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 39-year-old Dora man is dead after being hit by a car Sunday night.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Justin A. Capps was walking on Alabama 69 near the 211 mile marker when he was struck by a vehicle. Capps was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are continuing to investigate.