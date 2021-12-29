Passenger killed in single-vehicle Birmingham crash

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash in Birmingham resulted in the death of one person early Tuesday morning.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 24-year-old Tamesha Danielle Wilkinson was the passenger in a vehicle that crashed on Parkway East near the Roebuck Parkway intersection. The vehicle Wilkinson was traveling in left the road and struck a utility pole around 2:14 a.m.

Wilkinson died as a result of the crash.

Birmingham Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.