BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 23-year-old man killed in a early morning crash in Birmingham was identified Monday morning.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Qualon Lawson Romeron Pleasant was a passenger in a car that left the roadway and struck a building on the 4600 block of 5th Avenue South.

Pleasant was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash at 3:35 a.m.

Birmingham Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.