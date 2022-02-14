CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A crash on U.S. 31 near Hurricane Creek Park in Cullman County has resulted in part of the road being blocked.

As of 9:20 a.m., the roadway is blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division are asking drivers to avoid the area and seek another route.

State Trooper Brandon Bailey said he was on the way to the scene to determine if there were any injuries in the wreck.

This is a developing story.