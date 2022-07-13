TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa drivers are encouraged to avoid the area off exit 76 in front of the Pilot Travel Center after 5 people, including 4 children were injured after two car accidents Wednesday morning.

According to the Tuscaloosa Police Department, the first accident occurred around 7:32 a.m. when the load on a box truck going westbound shifted, causing it to over turn on Skyland Boulevard in front of the Pilot.

An ALDOT worker in a state truck pulled behind the box truck to assist, and an officer with the TPD parked his patrol car near the truck to take a report of the accident.

The second crash occurred around 7:43 a.m. when a woman driving in the eastbound lane of I-20/59 struck a flat bed truck that was hauling building supplies. The impact pushed the flat bed truck across the median into the westbound lanes, where the first accident occurred.

The flat bed truck then struck the parked ALDOT truck and TPD patrol car. The TPD officer was standing on the driver’s side, and avoided serious injury.

The woman and four children involved were all transported to DCH Regional Medical

Center. Two of the children were transported to a hospital in Birmingham with serious injuries.

Alabama State Troopers are investigating both collisions.

