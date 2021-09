TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Both the north and southbound lanes of I-59 in the Trussville area are currently closed due to a four-car crash.

According to the Trussville Police Department, the crash is at the 142 mile marker. Officers are asking drivers to avoid the area if possible.

No information has been given on the circumstances surrounding the crash or how long that portion of the road would be closed.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.