BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The road along Alabama Hwy. 5 at the 82 mile marker in Bibb County has been temporarily blocked due to a crash that happened there Wednesday morning.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash happened at approximately 10:59 a.m. Wednesday. The roadway will be blocked until further notice.

Troopers with the ALEA Highway Patrol Division are asking everyone to avoid this area and find another route, if possible.