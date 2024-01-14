CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A three-vehicle crash Friday morning left an Oxford man dead.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Cristian Soto, 22, was critically injured when the Ford Fusion he was driving hit head-on with a tractor-trailer. After the collision, the Ford struck a Chevrolet Silverado. Soto was transported to UAB Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The crash happened around 11:35 a.m. on Airport Road under a mile west of Oxford. Troopers with the ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating.