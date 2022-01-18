Overturned truck on I-65 causing delays

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Two lanes on I-65 near I-459 are currently shutdown due to an overturned truck.

The overturned truck is blocked two right lanes on I-65 near Exit 250 on I-459. Traffic being diverted onto Highway 31.

UPDATE on this problem on 65 S/B. Entry ramp blocked – traffic being diverted onto 31 while this accident clears. Expect delays. @CBS_42 pic.twitter.com/zYeGABvSBD — Lillian Askins Lalo (@LillianLalo) January 18, 2022

Crews are working to remove the truck from the interstate. Delays can be expected.

