Overturned truck on I-65 causing delays

Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Two lanes on I-65 near I-459 are currently shutdown due to an overturned truck.

The overturned truck is blocked two right lanes on I-65 near Exit 250 on I-459. Traffic being diverted onto Highway 31.

Crews are working to remove the truck from the interstate. Delays can be expected.

Stay with CBS 42 as this story develops.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES

Central AL Traffic & Roadway Headlines

More Traffic