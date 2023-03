CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — An overturned truck has cause road blockage on I-65 in Cullman County.

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, a single-vehicle crash occurred at around 12:58 p.m. and has caused road blockage. A northbound lane and one southbound lane on I-65 near the 297 mile marker is currently blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time.

Troopers with ALEA will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates.