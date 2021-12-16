Overturned tractor-trailer on I-65 causing delays, no injuries reported

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — I-65 southbound is currently shut down due to an overturned tractor-trailer.

The shutdown blocks both lanes on I-65 southbound from Montgomery Highway (Exit 252) to Alford Avenue (Exit 254) between Vestavia Hills and Hoover. Authorities responded to the crash around 3:30 a.m. Thursday on reports of an overturned truck that lost its load on I-65 South. No injuries have been reported.

The truck was reportedly carrying foam insulation, which spilled on the highway as a result of the crash. The southbound lanes will be closed until the insulation has been removed.

Hoover Fire Department and the Jefferson County EMA are on the scene to coordinate clean-up. Delays can be expected.

CBS 42 Traffic Reporter Lillian Lalo recommends avoiding the area by taking Lakeshore, Shades Crest Road, or Highway 31 throughout Thursday morning. Slowdowns are starting as people try to exit onto Lakeshore Pkwy to avoid the I-65 shutdown. Consider taking West Oxmoor Road or Green Springs Highway to get around this slow traffic.

