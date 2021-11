BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An 18-wheeler overturned on I-65 north near the I-59 onramp that’s expected to cause delays for drivers.

According to the Birmingham Fire Department, an overturned gasoline tanker has closed the I-59 onramp off I-65. Hazmat crews have been called to the scene, but there are reports of no product on the ground.

A single vehicle was involved with minor injuries being reported.

