BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash that occurred Saturday night has left a Oneonta man dead.

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Eduardo Estrada, 44, was injured when his pickup truck left the road and hit a tree at around 10:15 p.m. The crash occurred on Reid Road near Putman Drive, approximately five miles south of Oneonta. Estrada was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Nothing else is available as ALEA continues to investigate.