JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 37-year-old Oneonta man died in a single-vehicle crash Thursday morning.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, James Whitis Langner was killed in a crash on I-459 S at the I-20 interchange in Irondale around 6:40 a.m.

The coroner’s office said the car Langner was driving left the roadway and struck a utility pole. State troopers are investigating the cause and circumstances surrounding the crash.