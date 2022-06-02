CHILDERSBURG, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-car accident Thursday afternoon in Childersburg left one person trapped inside the vehicle.

According to the Childersburg Fire and Rescue Department, the accident occurred on DeSoto Caverns Parkway to Flagpole Mountain Road near Maddox at around 3:30 p.m.

When CFD arrived, they found one person outside the vehicle and another pinned inside with their head stuck outside the window.

After about 40 minutes, CFD was able to safely remove the passenger from the car and transported them to University Trauma Center.