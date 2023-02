HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash on I-65 North Wednesday morning.

According to Hoover Police, witnesses said the vehicle struck the center concrete median, then left the roadway and struck a tree near mile marker 251.

The unidentified driver was taken to Brookwood Medical Center by Hoover Fire Department personnel where he was later pronounced dead.

Hoover Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash at this time.