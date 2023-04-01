GREENE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A multi-vehicle crash that occurred Friday afternoon in Greene County left a Akron, Ohio man dead.

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Dustin Kirk, 37, was injured when his BMW was hit by a Ford Escape at around 1:03 p.m. After the initial impact, the BMW then hit a tractor trailer. Kirk was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred on I-59 near the 27-mile-marker, approximately four miles south of Boligee.

Three passengers in the BMW were also injured and taken to DCH for treatment. Three juveniles that were passengers in the Ford Escape were taken to a local hospital for treatment and two of the juveniles were transported by helicopter.

Nothing else is available as ALEA continues to investigate.