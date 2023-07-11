CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash that occurred Monday night has left an Ohatchee man dead.

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Treaver Gaddy, 24, was injured when the Honda Accord he was driving left the roadway around 9:13 p.m. and struck multiple trees before overturning.

Gaddy was not using a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred on Six Foot Road, approximately six miles north of Ohatchee, in Calhoun County.

ALEA will continue to investigate.