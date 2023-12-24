FORESTDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) is conducting an investigation after a Oakman man was killed in a crash Saturday evening.

According to ALEA, Joey Johnson, 47, was driving his vehicle westbound when for an unknown reason, his vehicle crossed the center grass median and eastbound lanes before hitting an earthen embankment on the eastbound side of the interstate around 5:44 p.m. The crash occurred on Interstate 22 East at mile-marker 91.

ALEA is continuing to investigate.