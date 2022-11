NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) — A 66-year-old Northport woman was struck and killed by a vehicle Tuesday evening.

According to Northport Police, Linda Sue Foley was attempting to cross Lurleen B. Wallace Blvd. around 5:33 p.m. when she was hit by a truck. The crash happened near the 2300 block of Lurleen B. Wallace Blvd.

Police said Foley was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. No criminal charges are expected at this time.

The crash remains under investigation by Northport Police.