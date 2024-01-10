TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday afternoon left a Northport man dead.

According to that Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Nickolas Newell, 25, was injured when the GMC Yukon he was driving left the road, struck a ditch and overturned around 4:20 p.m. Tuesday. Newell was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred on Martin Road East about three miles northeast of Northport. Nothing else is available as the ALEA continues to investigate.