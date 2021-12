TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Northport man died over the weekend after crashing his motorcycle into a tree in Tuscaloosa County.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, 64-year-old Terry Holemon was driving his 1996 Harley Davidson when he left a roadway and struck a tree just before 5 p.m. on Sunday.

The crash occurred on Alabama 171 near the 13 mile marker, 12 miles north of Northport.

No further information has been made available at this time.