NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) — A two vehicle wreck is under investigation in Northport after an SUV collided head on with a tractor trailer causing the SUV to burst into flames early Tuesday morning.

No one was killed, but Carroll’s Creek Fire Chief Tom Clarke would like to see some improvements made to Highway 43. Clarke would like the road to be upgraded from a two lane to a four-lane highway.

“In this area it needs to be a four-lane road now because of the amount of traffic. That would cut down on the amount of accidents because people would have room to pass and get by and everything.”

Clarke says the wreck happened Tuesday morning on Hwy. 43 at Paul Howell Road. The person driving the SUV was taken to the hospital, as a result of the accident both lanes were closed until crews removed the vehicles involved and cleaned up spilled diesel fuel.

The fire chief says speed is a factor in most crashes on the highway and he encourages drivers to be more careful.

“Please slow down and leave home early and give yourself plenty of time. I see people passing all the time and they are only going to get a few car lengths ahead of anybody. Anytime you have a car verses a truck its very surprising there was no loss of life. I am glad it wasn’t, but it could have been.”

The crash is under investigation.

