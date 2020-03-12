No students critically injured in Chilton County school bus accident

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Chilton County Sheriff John Shearon tells CBS 42 that Thursday morning around 7 a.m., a school bus and a private vehicle got into an accident on Highway 31 and Cloverleaf Drive near the Clanton Schools.

According to the Chilton County School Superintendent, there were more than 20 students on the bus at the time of the accident. Three children were taken to the hospital to be checked out, two by ambulance, one student by private vehicle. None of the injuries are considered to be life-threatening.

Other students that were on the bus were assessed for injuries at the scene of the accident.

The scene has been cleared.

