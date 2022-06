GREENE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 1-month-old newborn was killed in a wreck six miles south of Boligee in Greene County Sunday.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the newborn was not buckled properly when the vehicle left the roadway, hitting a guardrail and then a tree around 4:30 a.m. The crash occurred on U.S. 11 near the 28-mile marker.

The newborn was pronounced dead at the scene.

Nothing further is available as ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate.