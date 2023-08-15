A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Police Department officers are currently on the scene of a fatal crash affecting the southbound lanes of Interstate 359.

According to Stephanie Taylor with TPD, a motorcycle driver was killed in the multi-vehicle crash just around 8 p.m. It is unknown how many additional people were possibly injured or killed in the crash.

The northbound lanes of I-359 between I-20/59 and the Cousette Street exit are expected to be closed for several hours as officers redirect traffic from the crash.

