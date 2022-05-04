BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Moundville man was killed in a car crash outside Pell City early Tuesday morning.

David D. Weatherspoon, 40, was killed when the 1999 Chevrolet Suburban he was driving was struck by a 2007 Freightliner tractor-trailer near the 155-mile marker along I-20 at approximately 3:06 a.m. Tuesday. Both vehicles subsequently left the roadway and struck a concrete median barrier.

Weatherspoon, who was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash, was partially ejected and pronounced dead at the scene, accord to troopers.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division is investigating the crash.