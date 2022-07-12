GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — A motorcyclist was killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Gadsden on July 11.

According to Gadsden Police, the driver of the motorcycle was traveling fast on Noccalula Road when he collided with two cars going in the opposite direction. The driver of the motorcycle, who’s identity has not been released, was taken to a local hospital where they died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Another driver involved in the crash was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Gadsden Police Department is continuing to investigate the crash.