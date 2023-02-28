Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.

BRIGHTON, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that left a man dead Tuesday afternoon in Brighton.

According to JCSO, officers arrived at the 4700 block of Main Street after reports of a single-vehicle motorcycle accident at around 3:20 p.m. Witness reports say a male motorcyclist traveling on Main Street when he hit a woman who was crossing the street with her child.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman sustained critical injuries and was transported to UAB Hospital. Her child was not injured. Witnesses also said the two were crossing the street after the child was dropped off by a bus.