CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A motorcycle crash on Sunday left a man dead in Calhoun County.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Christopher Reece, 45, of Bremen, Georgia, was fatally injured when the Harley Davidson motorcycle he was operating left the roadway and struck a ditch. The crash happened at about 12:20 p.m., and Reece was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred on Cottaquilla Road near Laurel Circle Road.

The ALEA Highway Patrol Division is continuing to investigate the crash.