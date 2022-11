JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 58-year-old man is dead after being hit by a car Tuesday night.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Mark Randall Bradford was struck by a vehicle while in the 8400 block of Hwy 31 around 7 p.m. Bradford was pronounced dead at 7:21 p.m.

The sheriff’s office reported that the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene. No other information is available at this time as they are continuing to investigate.