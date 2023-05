CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Moody man died early Friday morning in a tractor-trailer crash.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the tractor-trailer William Chattman-Eady, 24, was driving left the roadway and struck a tree before catching on fire. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened about one mile north of Clanton on Alabama 145 at about 2:55 a.m.

Troopers with the ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating the crash.