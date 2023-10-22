PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Columbus, Mississippi, man was killed in a crash Saturday afternoon in Pickens County.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, 32-year-old Caleb R. Owens was fatally injured when the Jeep Cherokee he was driving left the road and struck a ditch. Owens, who was not wearing a seat belt when the crash occurred, was ejected from the Jeep and pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred on Tabernacle Road near Atkins Road, which is about five miles north of Ethelsville, at around 3 p.m. Troopers with the ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating.