CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 73-year-old man was killed in an early morning crash in Chilton County on Friday, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Robert E. Johnson Jr., of Price, Mississippi, was critically injured when the 2002 Chevrolet Suburban he was driving struck an unoccupied Ford pickup truck that was parked on the shoulder. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred around 5:20 a.m. on I-65 about three miles south of Jemison. Nothing further is available as the ALEA continues to investigate.