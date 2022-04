TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is conducting an investigation after a two-vehicle crash left a Millport man dead Sunday night.

Jody B. Jonson, 53, was fatally injured when the motorcycle he was operating was struck by an SUV. Troopers said Jonson was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred around 9:08 p.m. on I-59 near the 75 mile marker.