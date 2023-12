MIDFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — The Midfield Police Department is investigating a crash that left a 21-year-old woman dead Friday.

According to MPD, Michaya Parker, 21, of Midfield, was driving her vehicle when she was struck head-on by another vehicle that was fleeing the police. The crash occurred on the intersection of Bessemer Super Highway and Sugar Ray Drive around 8:53 p.m. Parker was pronounced dead at 9:17 p.m.

MPD is continuing to investigate.