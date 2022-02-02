MIDFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the Midfield man who struck a tree and overturned their truck on I-59 Tuesday.

Joseph Holloman, 64, was the driver and lone occupant of a Chevrolet pickup truck traveling north on Interstate 59/20 North approaching exit 119A, when he was involved in a single-vehicle wreck.

For an unknown reason, Holloman’s truck left the roadway and struck a tree at the bottom of an embankment before overturning.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

