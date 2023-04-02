TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash that occurred Saturday afternoon in Tuscaloosa County has left a McCalla man dead.

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Jonathan Tarvin, 76, was injured when the Silverado he was driving left the roadway and hit a parked tractor-trailer at around 5:05 p.m. Tarvin was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred on I-59 near the 59-mile-marker, approximately two miles south of Fosters.

Nothing else is available as ALEA continues to investigate.