JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A McCalla man died this weekend after being injured in a car crash on Friday afternoon.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, James Haynie, 50, of McCalla was seriously injured when the 2008 Jeep Wrangler he was driving was struck by a 2017 Ford Transit van driven by Justin Collar, 32, of Gardendale on 12:30 p.m. Friday.

Haynie, who was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash, was transported to UAB Hospital where he died due to his injuries on Sunday.

The crash occurred on Interstate 65 near the 271 mile marker within the city Limits of Gardendale in Jefferson County.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with ALEA Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.