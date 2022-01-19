Man struck, killed while standing at Homewood bus stop

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was struck and killed while standing at a bus stop in Homewood Wednesday morning.

According to the Homewood Police Department, a man was waiting at a bus stop on Barber Court, between Oxmoor Road and Valley Avenue, in Homewood just before 8 a.m. Wednesday when a silver Dodge Charger struck and killed him. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck fled the scene, but returned an hour later and was arrested.

